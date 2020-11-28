2K penalised in 2 days for not wearing mask in Noida

Nearly 2K penalised in 2 days for not wearing mask in Noida

972 people were issued challans for not wearing face cover or mask while in public places

PTI
PTI, Noida ,
  • Nov 28 2020, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 23:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Nearly 2,000 people in Noida and Greater Noida have been fined in two days for not wearing masks in public places, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to impose fine on those found not adhering to Covid-19 protocols in public places, the police said in a statement.

According to it, 972 people were issued challans for not wearing face cover or mask while in public places and Rs 97,500 collected from them in fines on Saturday.

Similarly, 980 people were issued challans on Friday and Rs 98,000 collected from them in fines on Friday, it added. During the two days, 1,952 people have been penalised and Rs 1,95,500 collected in fines.

Since November 20, over 7,550 people have been issued challans for not wearing face masks or cover in public places in the district and more than Rs 5,26,900 collected from them in fines, according to official figures.

Police have appealed to people to follow Covid-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practising social distancing while outdoors and warned action against offenders.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Noida
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt could be yours

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt could be yours

They beat Covid-19, then again, and again, and again

They beat Covid-19, then again, and again, and again

'What makes BJP special is what I call Hindu Fevicol’

'What makes BJP special is what I call Hindu Fevicol’

Trump's Afghan troop withdrawal is gift to the Taliban

Trump's Afghan troop withdrawal is gift to the Taliban

 