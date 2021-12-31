NEET-PG counselling row: Delhi doctors call off strike

NEET-PG counselling row: Delhi resident doctors call off strike

The strike was called after a meeting between the members of the FORDA and Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2021, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 13:16 ist
The resident doctors had called for a total shutdown of medical services in the hospitals after the police action during their march towards the apex court on December 27. Credit: IANS Photo

The agitating resident doctors on Friday called off their 14-day long nationwide agitation over the delay in NEET-PG counselling and alleged manhandling of doctors by the police.

The doctors will resume work from 12 pm.

The strike was called after a meeting between the members of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) and Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police.

"Last evening we met the Joint CP of Delhi. The Delhi Police have initiated the process of quashing the FIR," said Dr Manish Nigam, president of FORDA. Joint CP has sent a video message to rebuild the trust between the doctors and the police, he said.

Also Read: Explained | Why are Delhi resident doctors protesting over NEET-PG 2021 counselling?

In a statement, FORDA said that a series of meetings of FORDA Representatives was held with multiple Delhi Police officials. It was highlighted by the Delhi Police that they have the highest regard for doctors. They are well aware of the hardships of Doctors and as earlier, they are willing to cooperate with the Medical fraternity for any issue at any time.

"A virtual meeting of FORDA with all RDA Representatives was convened late in the evening whereby all the proceedings were conveyed and all concerning points were discussed in detail. It was unanimously decided to call off the agitation on 31st December 2021, 12.00 PM, considering various factors including patient care," said FORDA.

However, the doctors association has said that a national meeting with all the RDA representatives will be convened by FORDA on January 6. As the health ministry is supposed to submit the Committee Report to the Supreme Court before January 6, 2022, and will publish the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling schedule following the Court hearing, the association said.

The resident doctors had called for a total shutdown of medical services in the hospitals after the police action during their march towards the apex court on December 27.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
doctors
Protests
NEET

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Year’s resolutions amid the Covid-19 pandemic

New Year’s resolutions amid the Covid-19 pandemic

World to ring in New Year under Covid-19 cloud

World to ring in New Year under Covid-19 cloud

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

Heading to Cubbon Park? Keep these rules in mind

Heading to Cubbon Park? Keep these rules in mind

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

Throwing a NYE party at home?

Throwing a NYE party at home?

 