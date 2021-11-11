Netizens come up with memes to highlight Delhi's poor air quality

Following Diwali celebrations across the country, air quality in the national capital of Delhi has yet again deteriorated significantly. Also, the burning of crops in Punjab amplified the effect, causing problems for the residents.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is still in the very poor category for the second consecutive day with residents complaining of breathlessness and sore, itchy eyes.
Dust, vehicular emissions, waste burning and farm fires have been identified as the four main sources of pollution in Delhi, and the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali further worsened the situation.
#DelhiPollution has been trending on Twitter for days with many sharing memes on the issue, ever since the city was engulped by toxic air. According to experts, breathing polluted air is as harmful as smoking multiple cigarettes a day.
Along with the deteriorating air quality in the city, images of a white toxic foam in the Yamuna river began doing the rounds on social media as well. The foam has been formed as a result of high levels of ammonia and phosphate content, which is a result of discharging of pollutants into the river.
A video by ANI, featuring a worker of Delhi Jal Board spraying water into the river had also surfaced. In that, Ashok Kumar, says, "I will do this till the evening. This is my duty - to keep spraying water."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has since, been on the hot seat, receiving criticisms for his party's alleged mismanagement in controlling the pollution levels in the city. Speaking at the Times Now Summit on Wedneday, he acknowledged the criticisms and ensured that his party will clean the river in the next five years.
