New tech helps Northern Railways save Rs 42 cr annually

Northern Railways has upgraded 14 trains from End of Generation (EOG) to Head on Generation (HOG) system which will create an additional four lakh berths for passengers.

The HOG system is not just cost-efficient but will also help Indian Railways to earn additional revenue by replacing the power cars with passenger coaches, according to a LiveMint report.

HOG system will be launched from October and will help railways to generate power from engines, rather than power cars, for lighting and air-conditioning, as said by a senior official in the report.

Currently, there are one or two power cars at the end of every train in every LHB rake where the electricity to be supplied to coaches is produced in a diesel generator, known as End on Generation (EOG), says the report.

Currently, six pairs of Shatabdi, four pairs of Rajdhani, the 12235/36 Anand Vihar T._ Madhupur Jn. Humsafar Express, 22401 Delhi Sarai Rohilla- Udhampur AC Express, 12280/79 Taj Express and 12497/98 Shan-e- Punjab Express are being run on this system in the Northern Railway. Soon the next phase will be launched where 11 pairs of trains including two Shatabdi Express, two Duranto and seven Mail Express will be converted to HOG system.

The new technology has till now helped Northern Railways save around ₹42 crore annually.