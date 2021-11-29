NGOs receiving foreign funds under government scrutiny in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday asked senior officials to scrutinise all Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) operating in the state and are receiving funds from overseas.

During a virtual meeting with senior officials from all districts in the state, the chief minister asked the officials to prepare audit report on funding of NGOs and money being spent by them (NGOs) and submit a report to his office.

He said it has been noticed that some NGOs are involved in conversion especially in tribal areas and instructed the officials that it must be stopped immediately. "Find out all NGOs involved in religious conversion in the state. There is no place for such practices in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said.

He further said that many NGOs are involved in spreading hatred among the communities. "Who are these NGOs and what are their resources, their fund flow -- all this needs to be probed immediately," Chouhan said while reviewing law and order situation of the state on Monday.

District Collectors, Commissioners or the Director General (IG) of police are responsible to ensure law and order situation in their areas. At the same time, they are also responsible to ensure that schemes of the State government and the Centre are reaching at ground level and real beneficiaries are benefited.

"You (District Collectors, Commissioners and IGs) are head of your districts and also the direct representatives of the Chief Minister's Office and therefore, you are responsible to provide security and safety to the people and also to implement government schemes at the ground level," Chouhan added.

Earlier this month, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) uncovered an alleged conversion racket wherein Hindu girls were being converted in a Christian Missionary Girls Hostel in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh.

