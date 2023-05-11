NHRC notices to Ministry, BCCI, WFI over lack of panel to address complaints of sexual harassment

As wrestlers continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing sexual harassment allegations, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday sought reports from Ministry of Sports, BCCI, SAI and national sports federations for not having an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as per the law to address the complaints of sexual harassment.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a media report, the NHRC issued notices to the Ministry, BCCI, SAI, WFI and 15 federations, including Handball, Volleyball, Basketball, Weightlifting, Yachting, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Billiards & Snooker, Kayaking & Canoeing, Judo, Squash, Triathlon, Kabaddi, and Badminton and Archery and asked them to submit their reports within four weeks.

The report should contain the present status of the ICC in their organisation as well as the steps taken or proposed to be taken to address the issue.

In a statement, it said it has taken note of the report that said there is no ICC in WFI as mandated by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, 2013. Quoting the media report, the NHRC also said WFI is not the only one not having duly constituted ICC but there were as many as 15 of the 30 National Sports Federations who do not meet this mandatory requirement.

The contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of a law, and thus is a matter of concern as it may impact the legal right and dignity of the sports persons, the statement said.

The NHRC said, quoting reports, five Federations, including the WFI, do not even have an ICC while four federations do not have the stipulated number of members and another six Federations lack the mandatory external members. It is also stated that one Federation had two panels but neither had an independent member.