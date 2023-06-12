NIA attaches properties of Kashmiri businessman Watali in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached three immovable properties belonging to Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali in a terror funding case.

Officials said land measuring 13.3 marlas (one marla = 272.251 sq feet), 8.6 marlas and 10.3 marlas were attached this morning by a team of NIA officials at Baghatpora in Handwara tehsil of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The NIA erected a “notice of attachment” near the land and people were informed not to enter into any kind of deal on the said properties.

Also Read: Why does New Delhi want death penalty for Yasin Malik?

In May, the NIA had attached Watali's house at the uptown posh Baghat area of Srinagar in connection with the case (RC-10/2017/NIA/DLI) on the orders by the special NIA court, Patiala House, New Delhi.

Watali, who was arrested by the anti-terror probe agency in 2017, was moved out of jail and put under house arrest to facilitate treatment for a terminal disease, back in February.

Earlier, Watali had been granted bail by the Delhi High Court, which was turned down by the Supreme Court, saying “ample material has been collected to show the linkages between the Hurriyat leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir and terrorists/terrorist organisations and their continuous activities to wage war against Government of India”.

Watali, suspected of acting as a conduit for the illegal remittance of funds to secessionists, terrorists and stone-pelters, was earlier arrested in 1990, when some anti-national activists were found at his house in Bagat, Srinagar. He was taken into custody along with JKLF chief Yasin Malik and others, and was jailed for eight months in Jammu.