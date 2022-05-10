NIA in touch with Punjab Police in Mohali attack case

NIA in touch with Punjab Police in Mohali attack case

A rocket-propelled grenade was fired from outside the street, which landed on the third floor of the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77 of Mohali

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2022, 09:06 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 09:28 ist
Police personnel cordon off the area after a blast outside the Punjab Police's intelligence department office in Mohali. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is in touch with the Punjab Police, may start probing the Mohali attack case, sources said.

A team of NIA's terror unit is in contact with the Punjab Police. The NIA believes that Khalistani groups are thriving in Punjab who have carried out the attack after conducting reconnaissance of the area.

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired from outside the street, which landed on the third floor of the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77 of Mohali. The grenade, however, did not explode and only the glass doors and windowpanes were shattered. It is said that RPG-22 might have been used in the attack.

Four days ago, four Khalistani terrorists were arrested by the Haryana Police.

The preliminary probe has indicated that two car-borne persons might have been involved in the attack. A Swift Dzire car was said to have been seen outside the Intelligence wing before the attack took place.

As the building doesn't have any CCTV camera, the police are trying to gather footage from a nearby area. A number of persons living in the neighbourhood have been questioned.

The NIA is also gathering information about the incident. A team from the Delhi office might be sent to Mohali after the instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

"A terror unit of NIA is in touch with the Punjab Police. A few Intelligence reports were issued which said the Khalistani outfits were active and they were planning to disturb peace in the area," said a source.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
Mohali
Punjab police
NIA
National Investigation Agency
India News

What's Brewing

Rakhigarhi dig throws up complex city, drainage

Rakhigarhi dig throws up complex city, drainage

Warhol's famed Monroe portrait sells for $195 million

Warhol's famed Monroe portrait sells for $195 million

Meta opens first physical store

Meta opens first physical store

 