NIA takes over Sunjwan encounter case

NIA takes over Sunjwan encounter case

The case relates to the terror attack on a CISF bus and subsequent encounter in Sunjwan area on the outskirts of the city on Friday

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 26 2022, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 21:32 ist
Indian Army soldiers take positions outside the residential quarters on the second day of a militant attack at Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu. Credit: AFP Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday took over the case of last week's terror strike near an army camp here, officials said.

The case relates to the terror attack on a CISF bus and subsequent encounter in Sunjwan area on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir police arrests two in Sunjwan terror attack case

While two Pashto-speaking terrorists, who had infiltrated from across the border and travelled in a mini-truck from Sapwal in Samba to Jammu, were eliminated in the encounter, an ASI of CISF lost his life in the terror attack.

Nine other personnel including two policemen were also injured.

Three persons including the driver of the mini-truck and his helper have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

National Investigation Agency
NIA
CISF
Encounter
India News
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

 