Night curfew in urban areas of Madhya Pradesh from April 8 as Covid-19 cases spike

Night curfew in urban areas of MP from April 8

The government also announced a lockdown in urban areas of all districts on every Sunday till further orders

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 07 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 22:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced the imposition of night curfew in all urban areas of the state from April 8 and also decided to operate the government offices for five days every week for the next three months.

The government also announced a lockdown in urban areas of all districts on every Sunday till further orders, and a lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next seven days beginning from 8 pm on Thursday.

"In view of increasing cases of Covid-19, all the government offices of the state will be open 5 days a week (Monday to Friday), from 10 am to 6 pm for the next 3 months. The government offices will remain closed on Saturday-Sunday," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet while informing about the decisions taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Night curfew will be clamped in all the urban areas of the state till further orders from 10 pm to 6 am every night from April 8. In the urban areas of all districts of the state, there will be a lockdown on every Sunday till further orders," it tweeted.

In another tweet, CMO said that there will be a "complete lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next 7 days from 8 pm on Thursday. There will be a complete lockdown for the next 2 days from 8 pm tonight (Wednesday) in Shajapur city". 

Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
night curfew

