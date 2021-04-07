Delhi sees this year's biggest one-day Covid cases jump

Delhi records this year's biggest single-day jump of 5,506 Covid-19 cases

The positivity rate jumped to 6.1 per cent on Wednesday from 4.93 per cent the day before

  • Apr 07 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 22:28 ist
People, not adhering to social distancing norms, at Sadar Bazar, amid coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 5,506 fresh Covid-19 cases, the sharpest daily spike this year, that pushed the infection tally to 6,90,568, while 20 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 11,133, according to the health department.

This is the second consecutive day when Delhi has seen a rise of over 5,000 cases. The city had reported 5,100 fresh cases on Tuesday.

Reaad: Centre allows Covid-19 vaccination at workplaces from April 11

The positivity rate jumped to 6.1 per cent on Wednesday from 4.93 per cent the day before, according to the bulletin.

A total of 90,202 tests, including 52,477 RT-PCR tests and 37,724 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

So far, over 6.59 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

Twenty more people died due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 11,133, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 19,455.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 10,048 on Wednesday from 8,871 on Tuesday, while the number of containment zones surged to 3,708 from 3,291 the day before.

