Night temperature drops below 10 degree C in most parts of Rajasthan

The minimum temperature was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius in Churu and Sikar districts of Rajasthan, a Meteorological (MeT) Department spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to the department, the minimum temperature recorded on Friday night was 4.7 degrees Celsius each in Nagaur and Chittorgarh, 5 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 5.1 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 5.7 degrees Celsius in Sangaria and 8.2 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar.

The night minimum temperature has dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state. It was recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius in capital Jaipur.

According to the MeT Department, the state will experience similar weather conditions for the next few days.