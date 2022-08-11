No-confidence motion against Himachal Pradesh govt defected by voice vote

No-trust motion against HP govt defected by voice vote

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  Aug 11 2022, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 18:05 ist
Jai Ram Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

A no-confidence motion moved by the Congress and the CPI-M against the Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh was defeated by voice vote in the state Assembly on Thursday.

The voting took place at 4:50 pm after the opposition legislators walked out from the House during the chief minister’s reply at 3:52 pm.

The House witnessed a stormy debate over the no-confidence motion as the opposition members targeted the BJP government over law and order, unemployment, price rise and other issues.

The ruling BJP party rejected the charges claiming the opposition has failed to come up with any concrete issue.

