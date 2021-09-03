No let up in viral fever, dengue in Uttar Pradesh; death toll climbs to 100

Over one hundred people, mostly children, have died from suspected viral fever and dengue in different parts of Uttar Pradesh in the past few days even as the patients displaying symptoms of the diseases continued to flood the hospitals.

According to sources, 75 people, mostly children, have died from viral fever and dengue in Firozabad district in the past fortnight.

Sources said that the district hospital in Firozabad was flooded with patients straining the already fragile health infrastructure.

As many as 17 people have died in Mathura district while deaths were also reported from Mainpuri, Kasganj and Kanpur districts. Ten children have died from dengue and viral fever in Kanpur in the past few days. Around four hundred people were admitted in different hospitals in Kanpur with symptoms of the diseases.

Three doctors have been suspended on charges of laxity in Firozabad.

Cases of dengue and viral fever were reported from the state capital of Lucknow and Gonda districts also.

While the government officials said that all necessary measures were being taken to check the spread of the diseases, the opposition parties slammed the government for what they said not "learning lessons" from the deadly second wave of the Covid 19.

"The state government did not learn any lesson from the second wave...Is this your (government) number one medical facilities?" Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on Twitter.