No more Urdu, Persian words in FIRs: MP CM Chouhan tells cops

After Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh wants to root out Urdu and Persian words from the lexicon of police officers, to "simplify" the language.

A senior Madhya Pradesh police officer was told off by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other ministers for using the Urdu word 'Dastiyab', literally meaning 'be available', while referring to the recovery of evidence during a high-level meeting.

CM Chouhan said the police should use "simple Hindi words" when filing complaints, reports or other police formalities, according to a report by NDTV.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered to delete Urdu, Persian words from the MP police lexicon, with the Superintendent of Police being told to drop usage of words from the Mughal era, the report said.

After this order, 350 words like 'adam pata' (untraceable), 'tarmeem' (amendment) and 'muddayi' (complainant) will not be used by the state police.

Congress has said this move is more to send across a political message than simplify the vocabulary. "It took them 18 years to understand the meaning of these words? They should understand the meaning of murder, rape, then only the situation would improve because as per NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau), the situation is getting worse. This is just politics," Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja told NDTV.

