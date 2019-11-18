No need of odd-even now as pollution down: Kejriwal

  Nov 18 2019, 13:32pm ist
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there is no need of the odd-even road rationing scheme now as the pollution levels have come down.

The Delhi government brought the scheme into effect from November 4 as the city's air quality plunged into the "severe" category.

The scheme concluded on November 15 with Kejriwal saying it could be extended if required. He had said that a final decision on the extension will be taken on Monday.

"The sky is clear now, there is no need of it (scheme)", he said in a press conference.

Over 5,000 violators of the rule were fined with Rs 4,000 each during the scheme.

The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Monday but remained in the "poor" category for the second consecutive day.

At 9 am on Monday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 207 against an AQI of 254 at the same time on Sunday.

