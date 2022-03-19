Non-local carpenter shot at in J&K's Pulwama

Non-local carpenter shot at in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

Militants shot at and injured a non-local carpenter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, police said.

The injured Mohammad Akram (40) sustained a bullet injury at a round 9.10 pm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to SMHS Hospital here, an official said.

Akram is a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. He stays at Arihal in Pulwama, the official said.

