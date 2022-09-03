Nora Fatehi questioned again in conman Sukesh case

Nora Fatehi questioned by Delhi Police in extortion case linked to conman Sukesh

Fatehi was summoned last week. She was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the EOW for hours on Friday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2022, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 12:28 ist
Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has questioned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday.

Fatehi was summoned last week. She was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the EOW for hours on Friday and her statement was recorded, the officials added.

Chandrashekar, who is currently lodged in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekar.

According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

Nora Fatehi
Delhi Police
Economic Offences Wing
India News
ED
Enforcement Directorate

