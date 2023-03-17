Delhi to start early screening to detect H3N2 cases

Not many influenza cases but asked officials to conduct early screening: Delhi Health Minister

The minister said that a large number of cases are being registered this time in parts of the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 17 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 16:52 ist
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj takes charge of the office, at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi, Friday, March 10, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the city government has directed authorities to conduct early screening to detect cases of influenza in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, he said though the peak of seasonal influenza is over by March, a large number of cases are being registered this time in parts of the country.

Read More | Which states have H3N2 virus cases and what steps are they taking to curb its spread?

"People who have had severe asthma or Covid are among those impacted the most by influenza. Extra precaution is needed for those aged above 65 and children below five years of age," he said.

The Delhi health minister said the Centre has issued Covid advisory for six states but Delhi is not on the list. "However, we are issuing an advisory to check the spread of influenza," Bharadwaj said.

Read More | Amid rise in Covid cases, Centre asks 6 states to take measures for prompt management

"Instructions have been issued to authorities for early screening to detect cases. There are not many cases in Delhi hospitals an we are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

Bharadwaj also said that the city government has no plan for making masks mandatory. The focus is on taking precautionary measures such as avoiding public places, washing hands etc, he added.

