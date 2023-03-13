Now, Rajasthan BJP leaders need party's nod to protest

Now, BJP leaders in Rajasthan need party's permission to stage protests

A decision to this effect was taken after party fractions came out in the open during the war-widows protest being led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena

IANS
IANS, Jaipur,
  • Mar 13 2023, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 15:32 ist
Rajasthan Bhartiya Janata Party President Satish Poonia addresses party workers' protest against the state government over the alleged disrespect of party senior leader & MP Kirori Lal Meena who was 'demanding justice for Pulwama attack martyrs' widows', in Jaipur, March 11, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

No BJP leader in Rajasthan will now be allowed to stage protests without the organisation's permission, as per party officials.

A decision to this effect was taken in a closed-door meeting of BJP veterans on Sunday after party fractions came out in the open during the war-widows protest being led by Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

If anyone stages a protest on their own, the party will not stand by them, according to the new understanding.

Also Read | Opposition misguiding war widows on scheme for martyrs' families: Ashok Gehlot

The harsh decisions were taken after Meena was detained for trying to visit the war widows, who were escorted by Rajasthan police from the protest site.

The party leaders came out openly against the alleged "insults" to Pulwama war widows and Rajasthan MPs.

On the occasion, protestors were seen divided into two groups, who were raising slogans against BJP state president Satish Poonia and Meena respectively.

Stones were pelted and vehicles were damaged. However, BJP leaders claimed that anti-social elements from outside the party had indulged in such hooliganism.

Meanwhile, a probe is on.

