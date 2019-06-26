On his maiden visit as HM, Shah reviews J&K security

On his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking over as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the overall security situation in the restive Himalayan state just four-day ahead of annual Amarnath yatra.



After his arrival in Srinagar, Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, chaired a high-level meeting of civil administration officials and top bosses of various security agencies in the state, officials said.



“During the meeting, the Home Minister was briefed about the overall security situation in the state. He was also given a detailed presentation about the anti-insurgency operations being carried out by the security forces,” they said and added Shah was also briefed about the steps taken for ensuring the smooth and safe conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is due to commence on July 1.



Besides J&K governor Satya Pal Malik, his advisor incharge Home Affairs K Vijay Kumar, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, state Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, state police chief Dilbagh Singh and divisional commissioners from Kashmir and Jammu regions were present in the meeting, the officials said.



Sources said the Home Minister is scheduled to hold another security review meeting, where he will be briefed about the steps taken to eliminate the militants present in the Valley. “Shal will also interact with state Governor, Satya Pal Malik and spend the night at the Raj Bhawan,” they said.



State BJP leaders and members of Panchayats are scheduled to meet the Home Minister at the Nehru Guest House in Cheshma Shahi area of Srinagar on Thursday. Shah is also slated to visit the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.



He will also meet delegations of civil society members, delegation of people connected with tourism and some youth delegations during his two-day visit, officials said. He is also scheduled to meet the families of policemen killed in recent militant attacks in the state.



Earlier on his arrival, the governor broke the protocol and received Shah at the airport. Governors in the past have normally only received the prime minister while visiting the state.