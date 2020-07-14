One more dies of Covid-19 in Jammu, death toll in the state reaches 18

A 47-year-old man died of Covid-19 at a hospital here on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the disease in the Jammu region to 18, officials said.

This was the third death related to Covid-19 at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here in the past four days.

The critically ill patient, hailing from Tallab Tillo area of the city, was admitted in the hospital two days ago after he was tested positive for Covid-19, the officials said, adding that he died this morning.

The patient was suffering from high-grade fever, cough, hypertension, acute respiratory distress syndrome and bilateral community-acquired pneumonia and was put on oxygen support immediately after his admission, they said.

His death raised the Covid-19 related fatalities in the Jammu region to 18. He is the eleventh person to die of the infection in Jammu district, while the rest of the seven deaths have taken place in Doda (two) and Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Samba (one each).

The Jammu region has recorded a total of 2,332 Covid-19 cases till Monday evening. While 1,526 patients have recovered, 789 are still undergoing treatment at various facilities across the division.

There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in the Jammu region over the past week, prompting authorities to take various precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

While authorities in Ramban district reimposed restrictions in Banihal town, authorities in Jammu district have declared several areas as red zones.