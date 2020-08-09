One more MP minister tests Covid positive, 4th so far

One more Madhya Pradesh minister tests Covid-19 positive, fourth so far

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Aug 09 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 22:55 ist
Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang. Credit: Vishvas Sarang Twitter

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday said he has tested Covid-19 positive.

He shared the information on his Twitter handle.

Sarang is the fourth member of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's council of ministers to test positive.

"My second Covid-19 test report came out positive today. I have been in home isolation since I had tested negative in my first report. I request all those who came in my contact to undergo Covid-19 test," he said in his tweet.

Earlier, state Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoriya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel had tested positive for the infection.

Besides, the chief minister had also tested positive on July 25. After undergoing treatment for 11 days in hospital, Chouhan was discharged without any test on August 5 on the basis of doctors' advice as per the ICMR policy. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chauhan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
ICMR

What's Brewing

People were immune to Covid-19 before it existed: Study

People were immune to Covid-19 before it existed: Study

Asymptomatic patients may be key to vaccine development

Asymptomatic patients may be key to vaccine development

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

Kanpur man returns home two days after being 'buried'

Kanpur man returns home two days after being 'buried'

 