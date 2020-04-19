One more tests positive for coronavirus in UP's Shamli

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli; total number of cases rises to 17

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 19 2020, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 09:56 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, raising the tally in the district to 17, officials said on Sunday.

Reports of 65 persons were received from a medical college in Meerut on Saturday, District Magistrate, Shamli, Jasjit Kaur said.

One among them has tested positive for COVID-19, while the reports of the rest 64 came negative, she said.

The positive case had come in contact with a Tablighi Jamaat member in Nanupura locality, Kaur said, adding he has been shifted to a hospital in Jhinjhaha.

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
