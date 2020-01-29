Opposition misleading people over Citizenship Act, National Register of Citizens: Rajnath ssingh

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused opposition parties of misleading the people on the amended citizenship law, NPR and NRC, and said they should not forget their "rashtradharma".

He also asserted that no one's citizenship will be taken away under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"Some people are playing politics over the CAA, but we will not allow them to succeed," Singh said while addressing an election rally in Kondli for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls.

"I want to ask them (opposition parties) that they perform the duty of an opposition. But they should also not forget their rashtradharma (duty to the nation)," the Union minister said.

Singh said the opposition is misleading the people on the CAA, the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

At another rally in Trilokpuri, he asserted that the Modi government does not do politics over religion.

"On the issue of CAA, they (opposition parties) are trying to write history with the ink of hatred. Protests are being held at several places. The BJP does not do politics over religion..." he said.