Pak troops shell security posts, villages along LoC

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Jammu,
  • Sep 14 2019, 11:53am ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2019, 12:00pm ist
File photo of a mortar shell fired by the Pakistani army. PTI photo

Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling on the forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in violation of the ceasefire, officials said.

The firing and mortar shelling from across the border started in Balakote and Mankote areas around 10 am, drawing strong retaliation from the Indian Army, the officials said.

They said the heavy exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received. 

Deputy Commissioner of Poonch Rahul Yadav said there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and the border residents have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures for their safety.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Pakistani troops
Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch
Comments (+)
 