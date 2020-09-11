Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in five sectors

Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in five sectors in J&K's Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 11 2020, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 00:31 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

The Pakistan army opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in five sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.

"The Pakistan army continued unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in many locations," Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

"Around 0530, 1145 and 1215 hours today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote, Degwar and Mendhar sectors," he said.

In the evening, the Pakistan army targeted Balakote sector. Again around 2200 hours, it initiated ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch, he added.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the spokesperson said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was still on when last reports came in from the area.

On September 2, one junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Pakistan
Balakot

What's Brewing

102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction

102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

 