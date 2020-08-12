J&K: Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 12 2020, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 23:39 ist

The Pakistani army on Wednesday violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells to target forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, prompting a befitting response from the security forces, officials said.

"At about 1950 hours today, the Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district", a defence spokesman said.

The Indian army retaliated befittingly, he said.

Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Ceasefire violation

