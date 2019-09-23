Pakistan steps-up shelling along LoC in J&K

Ahead of United Nations General Assembly session, Pakistan army has stepped-up shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

For the last several weeks, Pakistan army has been resorting to heavy shelling and firing in Balakot, Mendhar, Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch and Nowshera sector in Rajouri district of Jammu region. Due to heavy shelling authorities have ordered closure of schools in Balakot, Mendhar and some other areas as the mortar shells were directly falling in civilian locations.

“The intense firing and shelling from across the LoC prompted authorities to suspend classes in government-run schools falling within the Pakistan firing range in Poonch and Rajouri districts,” officials said and added Indian Army retaliated Pakistani shelling at all the places, leading to heavy exchanges.

Several residential houses have suffered damages due to Pakistani shelling, but there was no report of any civilian casualty, they said. Panic gripped the border villagers as the shelling on civilian areas was intense. Authorities have asked civilians to take precautionary steps for their safety and not to venture out unnecessarily in shelling areas.

Local media reported that over 100 shells landed in Balakot village in a few hours shortly after midnight on Friday, causing fear among the border residents especially the children and the women. There have been reports of heavy shelling and firing in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district also in recent days.

This year Pakistan has violated ceasefire over 2,050 times along the LoC, leaving 21 people dead and scores of others injured, official data reveals. India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC and the International Border.

There is 198 km IB and over 510 km of LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.