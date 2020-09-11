Pakistan targets forward areas in J&K's Poonch

Pakistan targets forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 11 2020, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 11:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Pakistan Army on Friday opened heavy fire and shelled mortars at forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

This is the third consecutive day that Pakistani troops have targeted areas along the LoC.

"At about 0830 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in district Poonch," a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliates befittingly, he added.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Amy had opened fire with small arms and shelled mortars along the LoC.

On Wednesday, they had targeted Malti and Degwar sectors along the LoC in Poonch with mortar bombs.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Line of Control
Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan Army
Ceasefire

What's Brewing

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

Vanishing wildlife cause for worry

Vanishing wildlife cause for worry

Covid-19: The line dance of the pandemic

Covid-19: The line dance of the pandemic

An ingenious helicopter on Mars

An ingenious helicopter on Mars

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

 