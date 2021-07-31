Part of Delhi road under IIT flyover caves in, traffic affected

Part of Delhi road under IIT flyover caves in

Heavy rains have affected traffic and road infrastructure such as roads and flyovers

Part of caved in road.

A portion of a road under IIT-Delhi flyover caved in due to heavy rains in the last few days, affecting traffic in the area on Saturday, officials said.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to take the alternate route.

"Traffic going from Adhchini to IIT has been diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai after a portion of a road near IIT red light (traffic signal) caved in," the Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

The city received an average of 43.6 mm rain till 8.30 am on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moderate rains are expected later in the day, the weatherman said.

The IMD on Friday had issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas of the national capital and major traffic disruptions.

The department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, and orange alert also for Monday.

