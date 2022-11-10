PDP postpones convention for possible India-Pak finals

PDP postpones Youth Convention for possible India-Pakistan T20 World Cup final

Several persons were booked last year for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in T20 World Cup held in the UAE

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 10 2022, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 15:59 ist
"Hope LG admin & police sportingly treats it as a game & not an excuse to crackdown on young boys in the Valley," Mufti added. Credit: PTI Photo

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the party has postponed its youth convention scheduled for Sunday in view of the possibility of India taking on Pakistan in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

"PDP Youth Convention scheduled for 13th Nov has been postponed because of the likelihood of an India- Pak cricket match," the PDP president tweeted.

She expressed hope that, in the the likelihood of an India-Pakistan final, the authorities in Kashmir take it just as game.

"Hope LG admin & police sportingly treats it as a game & not an excuse to crackdown on young boys in the Valley," she added.

Several persons were booked last year for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in T20 World Cup held in the UAE.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu and Kashmir
Cricket
T20 World Cup
Team India
Pakistan
India News
Sports News
PDP

What's Brewing

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

What makes a great music documentary?

What makes a great music documentary?

Schumacher's F1 car sells for record $15 million

Schumacher's F1 car sells for record $15 million

No 'safe' haven for women journalists

No 'safe' haven for women journalists

Breast cancer: A closer look at the urban-rural divide

Breast cancer: A closer look at the urban-rural divide

Who’s driving climate change?

Who’s driving climate change?

 