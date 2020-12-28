People distraught with 2-year 'jungle raj' of Rajasthan govt: Poonia

Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia on Monday alleged that every section of the society is "troubled, shocked and distraught" with the two-year "jungle raj" of the Congress-led state government.

He said criminals are flouting rules fearlessly, women feeling insecure and farmers are still waiting for complete debt waiver in the state.

"Gehlot ji, now do justice to the people of the state," Poonia said in a statement.

The BJP leader said the OBC front of the party held protests across the state on Monday to wake up the Ashok Gehlot-led government from its slumber.

Workers led by BJP's OBC Front president Om Prakash Bhadana protested at Jaipur's Civil Line gate by raising anti-government slogans and black balloons. A memorandum addressed to the chief minister was later submitted to the district collector.

Addressing the activists, Bhadana alleged that at the time of elections, the Congress had made several promises like complete loan waiver of farmers, unemployment allowances to youth and not raising electricity tariffs in the state.

He said the government failed to fulfil these promises.