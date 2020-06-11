PIL in Delhi HC to waive traffic challans issued to corona warriors

An association of doctors from the city has moved the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the traffic police to waive the e-challans issued against "all corona warriors", including doctors, during first two phases of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Indian Medical Association, Dwarka in west Delhi, contended that during the first two phases of lockdown, all the traffic signals were not functioning or were on auto blinking mode and consequently, "the alleged traffic violations are without any justified ground and reason thereof".

The association, which according to the plea is a district branch of Delhi Medical Association, stated that the e-challans were issued based on electronic surveillance alone.

"The traffic police has engaged in discriminatory practices by targeting the essential service providers by penalizing them without any application of mind during the lockdown," said the petition filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi.

Apart from waiving the traffic challans, the petition also seeks formulation of comprehensive guidelines in respect of display of speed limit signboards.

The petition has contended that there are roads in the national capital where within a 2km stretch, there would be several signboards indicating varying speed limits from 70 km per hour to 50 km per hour.

On some roads, the signboards are not even clearly visible, it has alleged.

The petition has also alleged that motorists are often also "victim of delayed intimation regarding the violation of traffic rules".

"In this respect, it is submitted that if the traffic police could have mechanism to intimate the owner of the vehicles within 24 hours, so that the alleged violators may be cautious in future in respect of the traffic violation and they may not commit the same offences time and again of similar nature," the petition has said.

It has sought a direction to traffic police for immediate intimation, preferably within 24 hours, via electronic mode about the violation as motorists usually get to know about it when e-challans are issued after a month or two.