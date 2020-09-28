Plea in HC questions AAP MLA Preeti Tomar's degrees

Plea in Delhi High Court claims AAP MLA Preeti Tomar furnished false educational qualifications

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 21:54 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A plea was on Monday moved in the Delhi High Court challenging AAP MLA Preeti Tomar's election from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency on the ground that she allegedly gave false declaration about her educational qualifications in her nomination form.

Preeti Tomar is the wife of Jitender Singh Tomar, a former cabinet minister in the Delhi government, who was found guilty by the high court of furnishing a fake degree in his election nomination of 2015 and his election as AAP MLA that year was set aside.

The present election petition, moved by Tri Nagar constituent Naveen Parashar, alleges that Preeti Tomar misrepresented herself to be an "MSc and BEd passed" and "thus, was successful in exercising undue influence over the voters, which amounts to corrupt practice within the meaning of the Representation of the Peoples Act".

The petition, filed through advocate Anil Soni, further alleges that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA was not even a graduate.

The plea alleges that Chaudhary Charan Singh University, from where the AAP MLA claims to have completed her BEd in 1994, did not have that course in that year. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Aam Aadmi Party
Delhi
Delhi High Court

What's Brewing

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

An insensitive take on IPL’s weight-y issues

An insensitive take on IPL’s weight-y issues

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

 