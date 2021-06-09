PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Kanpur road accident

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Kanpur road accident

The Prime Minister's Office said Rs 50,000 each would be provided to those injured in the accident

Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Kanpur and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin the deceased.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Rs 50,000 each would be provided to those injured in the accident.

Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 16 people were killed and six injured after a speeding bus hit a loader in Kanpur's Sachendi area late on Tuesday evening. While the loader fell on the other side of the highway, the bus overturned and fell into a ditch, police said.

Two among the injured are said to be critical, they said.

Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh
Narendra Modi

