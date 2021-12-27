Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 28K cr in Himachal

PM Modi lays foundation of projects worth over Rs 28,000 crore in Himachal Pradesh

The prime minister is also expected to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Thakur

PTI
PTI, Mandi,
  • Dec 27 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 16:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memento from Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur during a rally in Mandi. Credit: Twitter/@CMOFFICEHP/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the ground breaking ceremony for 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crores in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state.

The prime minister is also expected to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Thakur.

Earlier, Modi, accompanied by Union minister Anurag Thakur, visited an exhibition put up by various departments of the state government.

A Global Investors' Meet was held in Dharamsala on November 7-8, 2019. The first ground breaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 13,656 crores to turn these proposals into reality was held in Shimla on December 27 the same year in the presence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Narendra Modi
Mandi
Himachal Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

 