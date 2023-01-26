PM Modi to address annual 'NCC PM' rally on January 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual 'NCC PM' rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground here on January 28, his office said on Thursday.
In the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to be a part of the celebrations, it said.
The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is celebrating 75th year of its inception this year.
During the event, Modi will release a special day cover and a commemorative and specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, marking the 75 successful years of NCC, it said.
The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt
Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban
Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO
In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute
Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory
BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day