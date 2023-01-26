PM Modi to address annual 'NCC PM' rally on January 28

PM Modi to address annual 'NCC PM' rally on Jan 28

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 22:26 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual 'NCC PM' rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground here on January 28, his office said on Thursday.

In the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to be a part of the celebrations, it said.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is celebrating 75th year of its inception this year.

During the event, Modi will release a special day cover and a commemorative and specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, marking the 75 successful years of NCC, it said.

The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Narendra Modi
India News
Delhi

