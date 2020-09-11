PM Narendra Modi's birthday: MP BJP to hold 'Seva Saptah' from Sep 14-20

The Madhya Pradesh BJP will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 70 years of age on September 17 by kicking off 'Seva Saptah' (service week) between September 14-20 with 70 social initiatives planned on each day.

MP BJP chief and Khajuraho Lok Sabha MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma told reporters on Friday that Seva Saptah will focus on sections like deprived, the backward, the exploited and the poor for whom the PM and his government have worked tirelessly.

"During Seva Saptah, we will distribute fruits in Covid-19 hospitals on September 17 after following medical protocols. During the week, in each division, 70 'divyangjan' would get artificial limbs etc, while 70 poor people would get spectacles. We will have plasma donation initiative for 70 Covid-19 patients as well," he said.

Sharma said 70 blood donation camps will be organised, an equal number of saplings will be distributed, and cleanliness drives started in 70 places in each district.

"We will have a swachhata campaign and plastic-free drive in 70 villages of each district. We will also organise 70 virtual conferences to focus on the personality and works of the prime minister," the MP BJP chief said.

The MP government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will observe the period as 'poor welfare week' with 37 lakh people getting ration eligibility slips, he informed.