Police begins probe into Vikas Dubey's arms licence

Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar and ADG Bhanu Bhaskar will carry out the investigation of administration, police officers, employees and employees of other departments

IANS
IANS, Kanpur,
  • Aug 07 2022, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 13:39 ist
UP Police rifles, that were recovered after the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey's aide Shashikant Pandey back when 8 police men were killed in Kanpur. credit: PTI File Photo

Police in Kanpur have initiated investigations into the issuance of arms licence to slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides.

Based on the Judicial Commission's report, the government has started the investigation on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar and ADG Bhanu Bhaskar will carry out the investigation of administration, police officers, employees and employees of other departments, who had come under the scanner in the case.

Both the officials have sent notices to the employees concerned asking them to file their replies.

Also Read | Dubey encounter: SC closes pleas, asks UP to act on inquiry panel’s recommendations

After the Bikru incident on July 3, 2020, it came to light that arm licences had been issued to Vikas Dubey and his associates even though there were serious cases registered against them.

It was revealed in the investigation that due procedure was not followed in the case regarding issuing arms licence and also other cases related to land disputes.

ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said that on the orders of the government, an investigation had been started against the people concerned.

"The administrative part will be investigated by the divisional commissioner while I will investigate the role of the employees of the police department," he added.

On July 3, 2020, a police team had gone to the house of Vikas Dubey in Bikru village of the district.

The police team was attacked by Dubey and his men in which eight policemen, including the then CO of Bilhaur, Devendra Mishra, were killed.

Vikas Dubey
Kanpur
Terrorism
India News
Crime
Uttar Pradesh

