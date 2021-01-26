Police lathi charge farmers at Delhi's Chintamani Chowk

Police lathi charge farmers at Chintamani Chowk

In the chaos, windshields of some vehicles were shattered

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2021, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 14:23 ist
Farmers move barricades during the tractor rally. Credit: Reuters photo.

Police lathicharged farmers at Chintamani Chowk in Shadara as some tractors taking part in the rally tried to deviate from the scheduled route and enter Delhi, on Tuesday.

The rally was scheduled to head towards Apsara Border but some of the tractors pushed through a police barricade at Chintamani Chowk. This prompted lathicharge by the police who tried to push back the farmers.

The police managed to disperse the farmers.

A group of farmers who refused to follow the pre-decided routes, reached the ITO area in central Delhi. Police put barricades, used tear gas and lathicharge to stop them near Delhi Police headquaters to prevent them from moving towards Tilak Bridge.

Delhi
tractor rally
Farm Bills
farm laws
Farmers protests

