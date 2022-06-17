Police station set ablaze in Aligarh by Agnipath protestors

Situations turned ugly in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh when a group of protestors set the Jattari Police Station building and a police vehicle ablaze.

#WATCH Jattari Police Station building and a police vehicle were set ablaze by protesters in Aligarh#AgnipathProtests pic.twitter.com/WFPI7CVQuE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2022

Protests over the Agnipath scheme erupted in at least six districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, with slogan-shouting young men blocking roads and pelting stones.

According to a bulletin issued by the North Eastern Railway, due to the sit-in demonstration against the scheme, operation of 21 trains on Gorakhpur-Chhapra, Chhapra-Ballia, Siwan-Thawe, Chhapra-Masrakh-Thawe, Varanasi-Ghazipur- and Varanasi-Prayagraj rail sections of Varanasi division was affected.

The trains had to be halted at various stations because of the protest.

The protesters hurled stones at buses in Aligarh and Agra. Protests also broke out in Bulandshahr, Mathura, Firozabad and Ballia districts over the new scheme that envisages a short four-year term for soldiers in the three armed forces entailing no gratuity or pension upon retirement.

At least four trains were set on fire, two in Bihar, one in Uttar Pradesh and one in Telangana. In Bihar, where generations of youth train for years to get into the defence forces like in many other places, angry aspirants set fire to bogies of the New Delhi-Bhagalpur Vikramshila Express in Lakhisarai and the New Delhi-Darbhanga Bihar Sampark Kranti Express in Samastipur. At the Lakhisarai station, people lay down on the tracks to block the movement of trains and were dispersed by the railway and local police.

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said youngsters between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

(With PTI inputs)