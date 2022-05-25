Policeman martyred, 3 Pakistani terrorists killed in J&K encounter

Policeman martyred, 3 terrorists killed in J&K gunfight

PTI
PTI,
  • May 25 2022, 11:37 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 11:52 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

"Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Further details of the operation are awaited. 

Jammu and Kashmir
Baramulla
India News

