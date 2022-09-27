Polling under way for 46 local bodies in Madhya Pradesh

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm

  Sep 27 2022
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Polling was under way on Tuesday for 46 local bodies across 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh for which 3,397 candidates are in the fray.

Results will be declared on September 30.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Rakesh Singh on Monday said 3,397 candidates are in the fray for the elections to 46 urban bodies, including 17 municipal councils and 29 Nagar Parishads.

Twenty five corporators have been elected unopposed in these urban bodies, while elections will be held for 814 posts of corporators, he said.

The 46 urban bodies include six newly-constituted Nagar Parishads.

A total of 8.42 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Election Commission

