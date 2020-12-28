Postage stamps with pictures of underworld don Chhota Rajan, gangster Munna Bajrangi printed in UP

In a shocking incident, a post office in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, located about 90 kilometres from Lucknow, printed postage stamps carrying pictures of underworld don Chhota Rajan and gangster Munna Bajrangi, who was killed inside Baghpat jail in July 2018.

One can get personalised sheets of postage stamps by paying a fee under the 'My Stamp' scheme and could use them to send letters. However, the applicant has to give passport size photograph and identification proof to the India Post officials.

According to the sources, a youth from Kanpur's Kalyanpur got the photographs of the two criminals printed under the scheme and it was done at the GPO in Kanpur's Bara Chauraha locality.

The youth is a scribe associated with a Hindi daily and claimed later that he had done it to expose the workings of the post office.

Left red-faced after the incident, the officials said that they would investigate the matter and punish the guilty.

''We have taken a note of the matter. We will get it thoroughly investigated. Postage stamps under the My Stamp scheme can not be issued without proper verification of the applicant. It can only be issued in the name of a living person,'' said a senior official in Kanpur.