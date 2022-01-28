Pottery factory roof collapses in UP's Bulandshahr, six feared buried

The roof of a pottery factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district collapsed on Friday and about six persons are feared buried under the debris. A woman has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.
The incident took place at the R K Insulator Pottery unit. Sources said that the roof collapsed because of excessive weight placed on it. A police spokesman said that the rescue work was on and debris was being cleared. He said that the incident would be probed and action would be taken accordingly.
