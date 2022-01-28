Pottery factory roof collapses in UP, six feared buried

Pottery factory roof collapses in UP's Bulandshahr, six feared buried

A woman was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, rescue under way

IANS
IANS, Bulandshahr,
  • Jan 28 2022, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 14:55 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

The roof of a pottery factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district collapsed on Friday and about six persons are feared buried under the debris. A woman has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place at the R K Insulator Pottery unit. Sources said that the roof collapsed because of excessive weight placed on it. A police spokesman said that the rescue work was on and debris was being cleared. He said that the incident would be probed and action would be taken accordingly.

Uttar Pradesh
Bulandshahr
India News

