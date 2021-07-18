PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar to meet MLAs on July 19

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar will hold a meeting of party legislators and district unit presidents on Monday, ahead of the likely revamp of the state unit.

In a statement here on Sunday, Jakhar said in the meeting, all the MLAs and district presidents would pass a resolution stating that whatever decision the party high command takes regarding Punjab, would be acceptable to the entire state unit.

This resolution will then be sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he added.