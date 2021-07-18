PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar to meet MLAs tomorrow

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar to meet MLAs on July 19

This resolution will then be sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he added

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 18 2021, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 15:23 ist
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar at his residence in Panchkula, Haryana, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar will hold a meeting of party legislators and district unit presidents on Monday, ahead of the likely revamp of the state unit.

In a statement here on Sunday, Jakhar said in the meeting, all the MLAs and district presidents would pass a resolution stating that whatever decision the party high command takes regarding Punjab, would be acceptable to the entire state unit.

This resolution will then be sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sunil Jakhar
Punjab
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

All for one

All for one

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

 