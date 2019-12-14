Pre-wedding photoshoot banned in Bhopal, not for all

Pre-wedding photoshoots are in vogue nowadays with every other couple making it a ritual to follow before the marriage. But in Bhopal, it is banned. Not for all, but for the Jain, Sindhi and Gujarati community of that region.

According to an ANI report, the community panchayats of Jain, Gujarati, and Sindhi has banned the pre-wedding photoshoots, and the pre-wedding ceremonies cannot be video graphed or photographed anymore. The Jain community panchayat has also banned the participation of male choreographers at wedding events.

This is not all. As per the report, women have been prohibited from dancing at wedding processions. The Jain and Gujarati communities of Bhopal believe that the practices are against their culture and values.

Notices announcing the plethora of bans have been circulated among the communities. A warning has been issued that if anyone fails to adhere to the orders, then that individual will be ostracised from the community.

