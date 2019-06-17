Pregnancy of minor rape victim terminated: AIIMS to HC

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) told the Delhi High Court on Monday that it had terminated the over-22-week pregnancy of a minor rape victim as continuing with it would have had a severe impact on the girl's physical and mental health.

It also told the court that the foetus had been preserved for DNA analysis in the rape case.

The submission was made before Justice Najmi Waziri, who, thereafter, disposed of the plea moved on behalf of the rape victim seeking permission to medically terminate her pregnancy.

The high court had, on June 14, asked the AIIMS to set up a medical board to examine whether it was necessary to end the pregnancy of the 14-year-old rape victim and to carry out the procedure expeditiously if required.

The court had also directed that a report be placed before it about the medical board's decision.

It had also ordered preservation of the foetus for DNA analysis in the rape case.

On Monday, advocate Aldanish Rein, appearing for the AIIMS, told the court about the decision taken by the hospital and submitted its report.

According to the plea filed by advocates Anwesh Madhukar and Anshu Bhanot on behalf of the girl, on June 2, her mother came to know that she was pregnant and that she was raped.

The same day, an FIR was lodged, the petition had said and added that an ultrasound test conducted on June 8 had revealed that the girl was pregnant for 22 weeks.

Thereafter, the girl and her family approached the Child Welfare Commission for help and the panel advised her to seek permission from the court for medical termination of pregnancy (MTP).

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1971, a foetus cannot be aborted if the gestation period is more than 20 weeks.