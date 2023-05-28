President, Vice President, others hail PM Modi's Parliament inauguration

Her absence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building led to the boycott of the event by 22 Opposition parties but President Droupadi Murmu's message was read out during the function on Sunday in which she called it as a "matter of pride and joy for all people of India".

It was not just Murmu but Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also Rajya Sabha Chairman, too had to miss the event owing to protocol issues and sent a message, which was read out by Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

In her message that was also read out by Harivansh, the President said Parliament is a guiding light for the country and an "important milestone in our democratic journey...The occasion of the inauguration of the new parliament building will be written in golden words in the history of India."

Read more | PM Modi treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul Gandhi

Dhankhar said the new Parliament building will help create political consensus and serve as a symbol of freedom from the mindset of slavery. "I am sure that the new Parliament House, built during this Amrit Kaal, will be a witness to our rapid progress in the future as well. From creating a self-reliant India to meeting all the basic needs of the people, from empowering the countrymen to alleviating poverty, this glorious building will write a chapter of many historical moments during the coming decades," he said.

"This grand indigenous new Parliament is also a symbol of our national resolve to get rid of the mindset of slavery...It also acts as a custodian of eternal traditions and noble democratic standards," he said.

Addressing the event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla thanked Modi for his "determination and inspiring guidance" which ensured that the new building of Parliament has been completed in less than two and a half years.

He recalled that both Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha had requested the Prime Minister to construct a new building for the Parliament and that the latter respected the sentiments of MPs and "immediately accepted this request and also made it a reality in such a short time".

"In the last seven decades, due to the excellent discussion and dialogue of our learned leaders and MPs inside the Parliament, the problems of the citizens were solved and many important laws were made in the country. This has brought about a vast change in the socio-economic life of the people and our democracy has become more powerful. Today, on this occasion, I express my gratitude to all of them," he said.

Two short videos played during the function also highlighted Modi's efforts in making the new building a reality. According to the videos, around 60,000 workers were engaged, who had a cumulative working days of 23 lakh before the building was completed.

The interiors of Lok Sabha, which is twice bigger than the existing one, are themed on the national bird peacock and Rajya Sabha, which is one-and-half times bigger than the present one, on the national flower lotus.